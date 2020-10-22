Second In-N-Out Burger location coming to Stockton

An In-N-Out official confirmed the company has proposed a second location near Sherwood Mall to the city of Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Sherwood Mall Shopping Center could be getting an In-N-Out soon.

A location off Pacific Avenue and across the street from San Joaquin Delta College is currently in the works In-N-Out's Vice President of Real Estate Carl Arena confirmed.

"We are very enthusiastic about the opportunity there," Arena said. "That said, it is still very early in the development process and our plans are still going through the City of Stockton’s review process."

Once the new site is approved and construction begins, Arena said it should take roughly six months to get burger patties on the grill and the restaurant open for business.

Arena said because it so early in the process the company is not able to give a specific time as to when the Sherwood location could open.

"We definitely look forward to having this great second location in Stockton to serve our customers," Arena said.