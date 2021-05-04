RECIPE: Jackfruit taquitos | Meg Unprocessed

Jackfruit is a great meat substitute, being similar in texture to pulled pork or shredded chicken.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jackfruit taquitos make a surprisingly easy, meatless alternative to serve as appetizers or a meal. They are full of flavor and can be customized to your liking.

Jackfruit makes a great meat replacement because its texture is similar to shredded chicken or pulled pork, and it takes on the flavor of whatever seasonings you add to it. It can also save you money because it can be a lot cheaper than buying meat.

Jackfruit is a fruit (hence the name) and a member of the fig family. You can buy it either fresh or in a can. I use young jackfruit from the can for this recipe because, honestly, it's a lot easier.

Don't use the jackfruit that's sold in the freezer section as the texture and taste is different and doesn't work for this recipe.

Once the taquitos are rolled, they can be baked in the oven or air-fryer. Serve them with pico de gallo, guacamole or your favorite salsa.

And if you like this jackfruit recipe and want to try more, check out this recipe for a BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich.

Ingredients

6-8 tortillas

1 (14 oz) can young jackfruit

1½ cups refried beans

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

½ tsp oregano

¼ tsp salt (or adjust to taste)

Vegan cheese (optional)

Instructions

Preheat the air fryer or oven to 400F. Drain and rinse jackfruit. In a medium bowl, use your hands or a fork to shred the jackfruit similar to pulled pork. Add the cumin, chili powder, oregano and salt to the jackfruit and mix it until all the jackfruit is coated. Build the taquitos. On one side of the tortilla (not in the middle) add a layer of refried beans, jackfruit and vegan cheese, if you want cheese. Roll the tortilla tightly and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper with the seam part on the bottom. Repeat this with all the tortillas. You can spray a little oil on top if you want. For the air fryer, cook for 10-15 minutes (depending on tortilla) flipping the last 5 minutes. For the oven cook about 15-20 minutes, flipping at the end as well. Keep an eye on them and when they look like they’re getting crispy, they’re done! Serve with salsa, guacamole or whatever topping you like!

