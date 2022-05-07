Got July Fourth leftovers? Here's how long they'll be good to eat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you hosted a Fourth of July cookout, you most likely have some food left over, and with food prices on the rise due to inflation, you might not have the stomach to just throw it in the trash.
The good news is that you can save just about anything, even if it's already been prepared. Better Homes & Gardens released guidelines to safely enjoy leftovers that have already been cooked, sliced, grilled or prepared.
Here's how long some popular cookout items can be safely stored in your refrigerator or freezer, even after they're cooked. Of course, there are some things many people refuse to eat as leftovers, even if they're safe. Dozens of WCNC Charlotte viewers weighed in with the items they won't put in the microwave after a cookout.
Hot dogs
- 1 week in the refrigerator
- 1 month in the freezer
Fried chicken
- 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator
- 4 months in the freezer
Cooked meat
- 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator
- 2 to 6 months in the freezer
Fruit
- 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator
- 3 months in the freezer
Hard cheese
- 3 to 4 weeks in the refrigerator
- 6 months in the freezer
Veggies
- 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator
- 1 to 2 months in the freezer
Macaroni salad
- 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator
- Not recommended for the freezer
Cake
- 1 week in the refrigerator
- 6 months in the freezer
Fruit or nut pie
- 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator
- Up to 4 months in the freezer
