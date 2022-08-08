Krispy Kreme offers a dozen doughnuts for cost of US average gas price

For the average price of a gallon of gas you can get a dozen doughnuts for Kris

CALIFORNIA, USA — Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen doughnuts for the average cost of a gallon of gas through the end of the month.

The company started its "Beat the Pump" deal back in June, and doughnut lovers will still have until the end of August to cash in on the weekly deal. They're offering a dozen doughnuts for the national average cost of a gallon of gas. It runs every Wednesday until Aug. 31.

Prices get updated weekly each Tuesday. You can visit their website to stay up-to-date with the price changes. The deal is redeemable by guest request in shop, drive-thru or online.

Krispy Kreme Near Me?

Looking for a participating store? View the list below for some local stores.

Sacramento - 5900 Florin Road

Roseville - 10317 Fairway Drive

Vacaville - 1620 East Monte Vista Avenue

Stockton - 2809 West March Lane

