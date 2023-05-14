Lizzo praises La Plaza Supermarket in Cleveland following concert

It is safe to say the singer was blown away by the tacos based on her reaction in her TikTok food review!

CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio supermarket is getting national attention for its tacos after Lizzo took to social media with a food review.

On Friday night, Lizzo packed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with thousands of fans for "The Special 2our" which featured special guest LATTO.

After the show, Lizzo posted a TikTok praising her new favorite place to eat in Cleveland: La Plaza Supermarket.

"I was determined to find good food in Cleveland, Ohio," said Lizzo in her TikTok. "I found a taqueria that makes haciendo tacos."

In the food review, Lizzo said her tacos consisted of rice, beans, corn, cactus and veggies.

It is safe to say that the singer was blown away by the tacos based on her reaction.

"These are from La Plaza Supermarket in Cleveland, Ohio and baby, if this is what the vegan tacos taste like, they are seasoned.... Everything is so buttery, it is so buttery and creamy, almost kinda cheesy, even though there is no cheese."

The singer says that the restaurant has some of the best food in Cleveland.

Co-owner of La Plaza, Adrian Ortega, said he didn't know who Lizzo was when friends and family began calling him over the weekend to let him know about the video.

"My son called me, and he said, 'dad you know who went to your store to eat tacos?' And I don’t have a clue," Ortega said.

But after watching the three minute video, he immediately became a Lizzo fan.

“I tell you, I love her for that, I wish I could say a thank you on a personal level," Ortega said, adding her positive review was the best Mother's Day present he and his employees could have received.

Ever since Lizzo posted about the tacos, Ortega said orders for those particular "vegano," or vegan, tacos have "exploded." Ortega explained the tacos are filled with beans and corn, cactus, and green rice, and topped with salsa.

"That gave me a taste of why people keep coming back to La Plaza for tacos, because they really get to see the flavors, the freshness, the originality," Ortega said of the video. "When she was describing the taco and then she was putting the salsas and talking about the salsas, and the way she was eating them, I mean to me, it was an experience.”

The full TikTok food review can be watched below:

La Plaza Supermarket is located on Lakewood Heights Boulevard in Cleveland and is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information on La Plaza Supermarket can be found HERE.

