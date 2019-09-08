It sounds too good to be true, but Lucky Charms really is selling bags of its marshmallows for only $1.50.

The General Mills cereal tweeted Wednesday that 7-ounce bags of Magically Delicious Marshmallows were available now in some stores. The bags are expected to be available nationwide next month.

Lucky Charms worked with Jet-Puffed to turn the iconic marshmallows into giant-sized pink hearts, blue moons, green clovers and yellow stars.

Back in March, Lucky Charms said it was giving away 15,000 boxes of just rainbow and unicorn marshmallows. It was the third time the brand gave away marshmallow-only boxes.

"It's no secret that Lucky Charms fans love the marshmallows," General Mills marketing director Scott Baldwin said in a release. "You asked, and we listened!"

