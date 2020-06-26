'Mac on tap': Stouffer's unveils cool new way to consume mac & cheese

The company is now asking customers where they would like to see it appear first.

SOLON, Ohio — Have you ever been at a bar (or anywhere really) and wondered, "I would sure love some mac and cheese right now"?

Well, even if you haven't, Stouffer's has the thing for you!

The Northeast Ohio-based Nestle affiliate has confirmed they will release a new dispenser that will offer its signature macaroni and cheese straight from the tap. The company even posted a photo of the contraption to its Twitter page to let people know it's "no cheesy joke."

The "Mac on Tap" product is set to be released some time this year, but prior to "National Mac & Cheese Day" on July 14, Stouffer's is asking customers where they would like to see it appear first. Naturally, many answers featured something along the lines of "My kitchen."