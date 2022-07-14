Mango Salsa | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

A flavorful and light salsa for a hot summer day. Megan Evans shows a mango salsa for healthy living.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Get your grocery list because you're going to want to get all the ingredients for this recipe as soon as possible! This mango salsa is flavorful, light and refreshingly delicious, especially on a hot summer day.

Mangos are a good source of vitamin C, which can help boost the immune system and improve iron absorption. This salsa is basically like a tomato salsa but without the tomatoes. It's sure to be a crowd pleaser!

Ingredients

1 Mango

½ Avocado

1 Red Pepper

¼ Red Onion

1 Jalapeño (optional)

¼ cup Cilantro

1 juice of one Lime

¼-½ salt (or to taste)

Instructions

Chop all the ingredients and place them in a bowl. Juice the lime and add salt then mix them all together. This is great with just chips, but it's also good on tacos, wraps or salads!

