McDonald's customers can treat themselves to a free Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin or Cinnamon Roll using their phones

From Nov. 3-9, those who order a McCafé Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee on the McDonald's app get a free taste of the newest baked goods menu additions.

CHICAGO — As Halloween approaches, McDonald's announced it is offering a way for customers to treat themselves to an extra snack.

From Nov. 3 through Nov. 9, participating McDonald's locations nationwide will give away their new Apple Fritters, Blueberry Muffins and Cinnamon Rolls for free with the purchase of a McCafé Premium Roast Coffee or Iced Coffee on the McDonald's app.

The coffees can be any size, at any time of day, the fast food chain said.

"No tricks here… just sweets to pair with our beloved coffee, which always includes milk and creamer options made with real dairy from dairy farmers in the U.S," McDonald's said in a press release.

Customers can redeem the offer once per day, every day of the week, the restaurant said.

"That’s right – whether you’re declaring it an Apple Fritter Friday, a Cinnamon Roll Saturday or a Blueberry Muffin Monday – we’ve got you covered," McDonald's said in its announcement.

The new trio of treats are available beginning today. They're the first new additions to McDonald's U.S. baked goods menu in eight years, the company said.

"These additions give customers more ways to experience the breakfast they love at McDonald’s, building upon our 50-year legacy of innovation with iconic fan-favorites such as the Egg McMuffin®, Breakfast Burritos and McGriddles®," McDonald's said.

"So, upgrade from Halloween leftovers and satisfy those sweet cravings by opening your McDonald’s App, selecting your favorite McCafé coffee and letting us treat you"