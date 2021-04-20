RECIPE: Meatless meatballs | Meg Unprocessed

With more people trying to go plant-based in their diets, here's a good recipe to help get started.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the biggest ways we can help the environment is cutting back on our meat intake. Just going plant-based for two thirds of your meals could cut your carbon footprint by 60%. So here's a recipe to help minimize that footprint.

These meatless meatballs are made from quinoa and mushrooms, which are both great for our health. Mushrooms have shown to reduce risk of diseases, plus they boost our immune systems.



For people worried about getting their daily protein intake, these meatless meatballs still contain a good amount of plant protein from the quinoa.

I like using them in pasta, on salads or making a meatball sub. They can be meal prepped ahead of time to add to dishes later. You can also store them in the freezer for a longer shelf life. Then just reheat them in the oven or an air fryer if you have it.

Ingredients

8 oz mushrooms

1 cup water

1/2 cup quinoa (uncooked)

1/2 yellow or white onion

2 garlic cloves

1/2 tsp basil

1/2 tsp oregano

1/2 tsp salt

Pepper (to taste)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350F.

On a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, evenly spread the mushrooms, onions and garlic cloves. Put in the oven to dry roast for 30 minutes.

While those are in the oven, cook your quinoa by adding it and the water to a saucepan over high heat on the stove. Bring it to a boil and reduce the heat to simmer and cover. Cook for 15 minutes, then remove from the heat. Uncover quinoa and fluff with a fork. (You can also cook it per package instructions.)

When the veggies are done roasting, allow them to cool a little bit. You're going to add the veggies, garlic cloves and quinoa to a food processor or blender along with the basil, oregano, salt, pepper.

Blend it well until a hearty mixture is formed. You really want to make sure it's blended well to stick together.

Scoop the mixture out and form balls. I used a heaping tablespoon (making almost two tbsp) of the mixture per ball.

Place them on the baking sheet with parchment paper and put them back in the oven. Bake for a total of 30 minutes, flipping after 15 minutes.

Serve immediately and enjoy!

You can also store them in the fridge for later. They last about two to three days in the fridge. They can store in the freezer for even longer. Then, reheat in the oven or air fryer.