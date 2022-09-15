Mexican Pizza returns to Taco Bell this week: How to get one before it's released nationwide September 15

After taking a few months to restock ingredients, Taco Bell says its popular Mexican Pizza is back on menus nationwide for good.

Calling all Taco Bell fans!

After months of waiting, the Mexican Pizza is finally back at Taco Bell starting Thursday, Sept. 15 – but there’s a way you can get one before it’s released on menus nationwide.

What’s the secret?

Early access to the popular Mexican Pizza is available to order in the Taco Bell app for members of the company's rewards program on Tuesday and Wednesday (Sept. 13-14).

Its return is just part of the Mexican Pizza saga that unfolded in recent months...

“Turns out we underestimated how many of you love Mexican Pizza. 7x more than we expected, to be exact,” Taco Bell tweeted on May 31. “We are working as fast as we can to restock Mexican Pizza ingredients. We’ll need some time to replenish our supplies, but when it comes back, we promise it’s here to stay.”

The fast food chain vows the Mexican Pizza is now back for good.

In case you forgot… The Mexican Pizza is made up of two crispy flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and a melted three cheese blend.

It’s listed at $4.49 with 540 calories.

