The most popular Thanksgiving casseroles by state

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Google Trends is sharing a map of the most-searched casseroles.

TAMPA, Fla. — Casseroles are probably one of the most versatile types of meals. Green beans, corn, sweet potatoes and even pineapple have all been baked into casserole-form.

But, what are the most popular casseroles? Google Trends released data on uniquely searched Thanksgiving casseroles by state, and the results may surprise you.

Florida’s star casserole is butternut squash. The dessert-themed side dish is baked with butternut squash, butter, and brown sugar, topped with pecans, walnuts, or even marshmallows. Butternut squash also has some health benefits and is loaded with vitamin A, potassium, beta carotene and fiber.

Other popular casseroles around the country include broccoli rice, hashbrown, corn and vegetable. Some honorable mentions include leftover casserole, french toast and pineapple. Yes, pineapple. It’s a casserole that involves pineapple chunks, cheddar cheese, and Ritz crackers.