SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento has no shortage of fine restaurants to visit on Mother's Day. However, when it comes to brunch, it can be hard to find a spot without a reservation.

Reservation requirements will vary! But we called the following spots on Thursday to make sure that they still have open space for the big day on May 12.

1. Tower Café

While the menu is still to be determined, Tower Cafe said people will be served on a first come, first served basis. They will not be taking reservations for Mother's Day.

Like many places, they expect to get busy early into the service. Their brunch will run as usual, on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2. Sacramento Zoo

The Sacramento Zoo will have a special Mother's Day brunch at the zoo. Their 10:30 a.m. seating is sold out, but a spokesperson confirmed that there is some availability left for the second seating at 12:30 p.m.

The menu includes waffles, egg scrambles, sausage, potatoes, fruit, yogurt, and — with an adult ticket, mimosas and Bloody Mary drinks. Tickets are limited.

3. Evan’s Kitchen and Catering

Evan's Kitchen and Catering in Sacramento also has availability for the big day. They'll have a special menu available for people who call in with a reservation.

While these reservations are still available, they are starting to get booked up. Big parties of 10 to 12 people are already unavailable.

4. Bacon and butter

Bacon and Butter will not have a Mother's Day-specific brunch, they will offer their usual brunch on that day. Though reservations have been booked for the past month, the restaurant said that they will still allow walk-ins. Their hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5. The Firehouse Restaurant

Reservations are available at the The Firehouse Restaurant, however, that availability might not last long. Their Mother's Day brunch will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and offer a three-course brunch menu.

According to a restaurant spokesperson, reservations for the early morning (around 9:30 a.m.) and reservations between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. are still available.

To participate in the Mother's Day brunch, a reservation will be required.

