Nash & Proper bringing famous hot chicken to Elk Grove in June 2021

Nashville-style hot chicken shop Nash & Proper announced its second brick-and-mortar location will start in the Laguna West area of Elk Grove.

ELK GROVE, Calif — Nash & Proper announced Thursday it would be bringing its "cluckin' hot" chicken to Laguna West this June.

Nash & Proper co-owner Cecil Rhodes II said his team and the Elk Grove community have been waiting for this new location to happen.

"People always come out [and] show us a lot of love out in Elk Grove," Rhodes said. "We were looking at Elk Grove even before our downtown location."

Rhodes confirmed the new location would have the same menu as the downtown Sacramento location.

"It will be a great place to try our delicious eats, cold brews, and hang with the family," Nash & Proper said in its Instagram post.

The Nash & Proper team also teased that more hot-chicken news will be announced to their Instagram page.

"Keep an eye out on our socials for more announcements, we got some 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 stuff coming soon," Nash & Proper said.

In 2019, Rhodes and Co-owner Jake Bombard won the "Calling All Dreamers" contest by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. In winning this competition, the two could open their first brick-and-mortar location on K street in downtown Sacramento.

Nash & Proper started as a food truck with a reputation for extremely long lines that would form even before the truck would open.

Nash & Proper continues to regularly operate its food trucks in addition to the K-street location. The restaurant also started doing delivery through DoorDash.