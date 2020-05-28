National Burger Day deals for 2020 | 7 places to grab burger in California

Charred, grilled or smashed — there's not a lot of ways to go wrong with burger. Here are the best places to cash in discounts for National Hamburger Day.

CALIFORNIA, USA — National Hamburger Day is perfect for anyone who has a beef with high prices.

If you like your burger flame-grilled or pan-seared, then name-brands like Five Guys, Habit Burger, SmashBurger, Carl’s Jr. and more are getting ready to sling some patties to ease your appetite.

Whether you live in Stockton, Modesto or Sacramento, you’re likely to find one of these restaurants and specials near you.

Whatever your burger fix is, here’s where to find the best burger deals in the area.

Smashburger

The fast-casual burger restaurant is kicking off National Burger Day with a special on its all-new sandwich, the Smoked Bacon Brisket Burger. On National Burger Day, the restaurant is offering anyone who buys their new burger a second one for only $1.

Farmer Boys

While you’re less likely to find a Farmer Boys restaurant around Sacramento, fewer locations might mean more opportunity for cities like Modesto, Turlock, Lodi and Ceres that have one in town.

Farmer Boys is giving the first 2,000 guests who scan their receipt through Farmer Boys’ Very Important Farmer app an offer for a free Big Cheeseburger on their next visit.

Habit Burger

If you love a good Charburger but don’t want to leave your house on National Burger Day, then Habit Burger has a way to get your fix.

Habit Burger is offering free delivery on May 28 for any order of $15 or more through Door Dash.

Five Guys

While it’s not a National Hamburger Day deal specifically, Five Guys is offering free delivery for orders placed on their website or mobile app.

Jack in the Box

For Jack in the Box, National Hamburger Day is more of an extended weekend. The fast food chain is running an in-app promotion that’ll give you 20% off your entire order from May 28 to June 1.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl's Jr. is already running a burger promotion that’ll be active and timely for National Hamburger Day. It’s a buy one burger and get one burger for $1 deal. Anyone who buys a Western Bacon Cheeseburger or Famous Star with cheese can redeem another one of those burgers for just $1.

Burger King

Burger King might very well live up to its namesake on National Burger Day. It has four different specials that guests can take advantage of.

Your first shot at a free Whopper is with a 10 a.m. live stream of their CMO answering questions on Instagram @ClioAwards. He'll be sharing unique codes for a free Whopper during the stream that you can redeem on the BK app. The codes are not valid in Alaska and Hawaii or on delivery orders.

Also, keep your eye on Twitter. They'll drop a text-only tweet and engage commenters with up to 300 direct messages for a Whopper coupon. Coupon codes won't be valid in Alaska or Hawaii or on delivery orders.

Their specials won't end on May 28 either. The fast food chain is also giving new registered users on their BK app a free Whopper on orders of more than $1 during June. This deal starts on June 1.

From May 29 through July 5, the burger chain is offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more, from participating restaurants, when you order through the BK app and bk.com.

