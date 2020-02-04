CALIFORNIA, USA — Across California, burritos will be rolling out to people in drive-thrus or delivery cars for National Burrito Day.

It's a small sense of normalcy in highly non-normal times. With many restaurants making the move to take-out or delivery, the National Burrito Day deals are making the same move.

For Del Taco, El Pollo Loco, Chipotle, and Rubio's Coastal Grill, the burrito deals will go on.

Here's where to get the best deals:

RELATED:

Chipotle

Chipotle will be offering free delivery on any Chipotle order of $10 or more through the Chipotle App or Chipotle.com, but the best part is that this deal runs through the entire month of April.

If you order through their app or website, you'll even get a free Queso Blanco.

If you work in a hospital, you might be able to get free burrito box for your health care facility. Chipotle is giving away 100,000 burritos to the medical heroes on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

However, you'll have to register as a facility to get a burrito box. For more information, click HERE. Registration will go through April 2.

Del Taco

Del Taco is offering a freebie for National Burrito Day.

On April 2, the restaurant is offering a free Chicken Crunch Burrito with any purchase when you use the Del Taco app for drive-thru, take-out, or delivery.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco will also be in a freebie state of mind. The chain is offering a "buy-one-burrito, get-one-burrito free" deal on April 2.

To cash in on the deal, just redeem this coupon at a participating restaurant or with the Loco Rewards code in their mobile app.

The restaurant is also touting free delivery with Postmates. Free delivery is available on orders over $10 through the Postmates app.

Rubio's Coastal Grill

The restaurant is offering $5 burritos with a drink purchase all day on April 2.

You can order through their app or online for pick-up or free delivery.

Cash in on the deal with this coupon.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Truckers keep rolling amid coronavirus panic buying waves, closures