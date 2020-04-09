National Cheese Pizza Day 2020 | Where to grab a slice at a steal

Here's where to find the best deals on a slice of cheese pizza for National Cheese Pizza Day.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Anyone stretched for cash on National Cheese Pizza Day might be glad to know that they might only be a few bucks away from a savory cheese pull.

On National Cheese Pizza Day, the toppings are optional, and there'll be no need to pay full price for your pie. Whether you live in Sacramento, Stockton, or Modesto, you likely have one of these cheese pizza deals near you.

Round Table, Papa Murphy's, and BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse will be slinging specials on their pizzas all day on September 5, so that means you're just one promo code away from grabbing a fresh slice of pizza pie.

Here's where to find the best deals for National Cheese Pizza Day.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza will have a deal for a free personal cheese pizza with the purchase of any large specialty pizza. All you have to do is use the code "FREECHEESE" at checkout online.

Papa Murphy's

The take-and-bake specialists at Papa Murphy's have a special online-only deal for National Cheese Pizza Day. On September 5, you can use your online order to land a large original cheese pizza for $6.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse doesn't have a National Cheese Pizza Day deal in specific, but their promotion for half off large pizzas will run Tuesday through Sunday for a limited time.

The offer is good for takeout and delivery orders only. Use the promo code "HALFOFF" at the online checkout or the restaurant's app to get the deal.