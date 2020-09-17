National Cheeseburger Day deals in California | Here's where to find the best deals

Hungry for a bargain? Here's where to find the best National Cheeseburger Day deals.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Burger slingers across California are beefing up their deals for National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18.

Restaurants like Red Robin and Farmer Boys are getting in the spirit alongside other eateries like Habit Burger and Jack in the Box to celebrate the big day.

Whether you live in Sacramento, Stockton, or Modesto, you'll likely have a National Cheeseburger Day special near you. These deals range from heavy discounts to a free cheeseburger.

Here's where to find the best deals.

Habit Burger

National Cheeseburger Day will mark the start of Habit Burger's Golden Charticket sweepstakes. On Sept. 18, the sweepstakes could hand out up to 20 Habit Burger gift cards, ranging from $20 to $500.

It's a one-day only sweepstakes, and delivery orders won't be eligible for the prize.

The sweepstakes is limited to certain locations. For locals, that means the only way to enter is by heading to Habit Burger on Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento or the one in Vallejo on Plaza Drive.

For more information and for participating locations beyond Sacramento, click HERE.

Red Robin

National Cheeseburger Day will stretch the whole week at Red Robin. The burger restaurant will be offering a buy one, get one 50% off deal on all their "Gourmet and Finest" burgers.

The offer is valid through Sept. 20. You only need to mention "BOGO" in-restaurant or use promo code BOGO to get the offer. For more information, click HERE.

Farmer Boys

If you live in Lodi, Ceres, Modesto, Turlock, or Riverbank, you can head down to Farmer Boys on Sept. 18 and get their Big Cheese burger for $2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The offer is while supplies last.

If your a VIF member, you'll get another $2 Big Cheese on your account if you buy a Big Cheese on National Cheeseburger Day and scan your receipt.

For more information, click HERE.

Applebee's

Applebee's will be giving customers a little more bang for their buck on National Cheeseburger Day. They're offering guests a "Burger Bundle" for $8.99. The bundle includes any handcrafted burger on the menu, fries, and a soft drink for $8.99.

To redeem the offer, you just need to select the "Burger Bundle" option from the menu to order for dine-in, to go, or delivery. To go and delivery orders can be placed online. For more information, click HERE.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is giving away a free Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger with any app purchase. The deal is good from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20.

Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr. won't be having a specific deal for National Cheese Burger Day, but they did share a deal that'll net you some free fries and a drink. Signing up for their email list will land you a free small fries and drink with the purchase of any Western Bacon Cheeseburger.