National Coffee Day in California | Here's where to get your brew for a bargain

CALIFORNIA, USA — National Coffee Day is the best day to find a deal on a cold brew, mocha or latte.

Baristas at Starbucks, Peet's Coffee, and Dunkin' are getting ready for the big day and the big deals on Sept. 29.

The keyword in these deals is "free." The brands are fairly common in most cities, with at least one of the three being near you in places like Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto.

Here's how to get the best deals for National Coffee Day.

Starbucks

The coffee giant is having a special offer for their rewards members. Any rewards member who orders a handcrafted beverage by using the order ahead and pay feature in the Starbucks app will get a free drink loaded to their account for use on their next visit. The drink will have to be grande size or larger to qualify.

Peet's Coffee

Peet's Coffee has two deals you can cash in on for National Coffee Day.

The first deal will give you 25% off coffee beans in their shops and online. You can use the code "COFFEEDAY20" to redeem the offer. It'll be good through Sept. 29.

The other deal will be for free delivery and no delivery service fees on Peet's coffebar orders placed through the Peet's app and online at pickup.peets.com.

Dunkin'

The donut and coffee chain is offering customers a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

