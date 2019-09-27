If you can't imagine a world without coffee, set a reminder in your phone for Sunday, Sept. 29.

That's when National Coffee Day occurs, meaning it's basically a national holiday for caffeine lovers.

Whether you're a fan of the pumpkin spice latte, or prefer to keep it simple with some straight cold brew, dozens of brands are offering, deals, discounts and freebies to celebrate the day. Check out the list below.

Barnes & Noble: Customers get a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of any bake case item

Baskin Robbins: Small Cappuccino Blast for $2.99

Biggby Coffee: Free hot coffee up to 24 ounces

Brueggers: Bruegger’s Bagels Inner Circle members get one free medium coffee with purchase

Caribou Coffee: Medium hot coffee for $1, medium cold press black for $2, nitro black for $3

Circle K: Free medium Simply Great Coffee; Customers can also enjoy a free Belvita Breakfast Biscuit with a coffee purchase

Cracker Barrel: Pumpkin pie latte for $3.69

Duck Donuts: Try a powdered sugar donut with buttercream and coffee ground sprinkles

Dunkin: Buy one hot coffee, get one free

Godiva: Free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee with any purchase

Krispy Kreme: Free small coffee and glazed donut

Peet’s Coffee: 25% off on one pound of beans and a free drip coffee or tea with one-pound bean purchase

Pilot J: Free cup of hot or iced coffee of any size

Sheetz: Free cold brew of any size and flavor when ordered through the Sheetz app

Starbucks: For every cup of Siren’s Blend sold, $.15 will be distributed equally between International Women's Coffee Alliance and Days for Girls

White Castle: Free small coffee with any purchase. Must use this coupon.

