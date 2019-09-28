CALIFORNIA, USA — September 28 is a national day of celebration dedicated to grabbing a pint of the best brew you can find. It is National Drink a Beer Day.

Whether it's craft beer poured in a glass or commercial brand from a can, everyone has their preferred beer. The only real question is where you'll be grabbing it from.

RELATED: A beginner's guide to craft beers

To narrow down the field, we turned to the ABC10 Facebook page to ask "What's your favorite local brewery?"

RELATED: The craft beer industry is opening doors for a hops field comeback in California

1. Blaker Brewing in Ceres

Blaker Brewing in Ceres topped the list for most commenters. The local brewery prides itself on fresh ingredients from local farmers in the Central Valley. You'll find there brews on Montclaire Drive in Ceres.

2. Dust Bowl Brewing Company in Turlock

Dustbowl Brewery is a mainstay in Turlock's craft brewing and dining scene. The popular brewery expanded to meet demand and now has locations on Fulkerth Road and and downtown Main Street.

3. Last Call Brewery in Oakdale

In the "Cowboy Capital of the World", they know their brews, so when the locals favor Last Call Brewing Company, you know it's got to be good. You'll find the brewery over on 1st Street in Oakdale.

4. Tilted Mash Brewing in Elk Grove

This local brewery is the story of two friends who love craft beer. According to their website, their name comes from the keg style mash tun that tilting on its side after getting worn down. You can find their brews on Union Park Way in Elk Grove.

5. Cold Harbor Brewing in Westborough, MA

If people in California are still feeling the nostalgia of having a brew from Cold Harbor Brewing in Massachusetts, then the brew must be good! It's not exactly local, but if you ever find yourself in Massachusetts, this brewery seems to leave a lasting impression.

WATCH ALSO:

Why California changed the definition of beer