National Pepperoni Pizza Day deals | Where to find a slice at a steal

National Pepperoni Pizza Day is Sept. 20 with deals from Round Table Pizza, Mountain Mike's, Pieology, and more.

CALIFORNIA, USA — There's no need to pay full price for a slice of pizza on National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

From half off to buy one, get one free, the local pie slingers aren't holding back on value for the big day.

Round Table Pizza, Mountain Mikes, Papa Murphy's and more are celebrating National Pepperoni Pizza Day in their own way. Whether you live in Sacramento, Stockton, or Modesto, you will likely have one of these brands near you.

Here's where to find the best deal on your next pizza for National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

Round Table Pizza

No promo code is needed for Round Table Pizza. They'll be selling their Double Play Pepperoni for $19.99 on Sept. 20.

Mountain Mike's

Mountain Mike's is touting 20% off for any size pepperoni pizza when customers order online or through the mobile app.

To redeem the offer, use code "670540" during checkout.

Pieology

Pieology is offering a buy one, get one free promotion to celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

To get the deal, you'll need to sign up for the Pie Life Rewards app between Sept. 18 and 19. The offer will show up automatically on Sept. 20.

You can also participate in a giveaway on Pieology's social media pages for a chance to win free pizzas.

The BOGO deal is only valid on Sept. 20.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

The deal at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse isn't specific to National Pepperoni Pizza Day, but it still gives you a lot of value on your pizza order. From Tuesday through Sunday, the restaurant is offering half off large pizzas.

To get the deal, just use "HALFOFF" at checkout when you order through their website or app. The offer is only available for take out and delivery.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is offering you more bang for your buck on National Pepperoni Pizza Day. They're doing "Double Flames," which is their rewards currency, whenever someone orders any pizza with pepperoni through the Blaze app or their website.

Papa Murphy's

The take-and-bake hallmark has a $6 deal for National Pepperoni Pizza Day. The offer is for a large signature pepperoni pizza on original crust, and it's available as an online only deal on Sept. 20.