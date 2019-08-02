SACRAMENTO, Calif. — February 9 is National Pizza Day, which means pizza parlors will be running specials for their trademark dish.

Here’s where to get your pizza fix in the area.

Papa John’s

The pizza chain will be offering any large specialty pizza for $12. The offer has already gone live and continues past Feb. 9.

Roundtable Pizza

Every pizza purchased in stores will result in $1 donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and a coupon for a FREE original cheese or pepperoni personal size pizza for dine-in.

The offer will be valid on their next visit through February.

Other advertisements for the brand include a $7 off coupon for any extra large pizza. That offer is valid through Sunday with online code "1134A72".

Domino’s

The pizza chain is celebrating National Pizza Day all weekend, according a company spokesperson. They’ll have a contest where participants can win free pizza for a year, awarded via five $100 gift cards.

The sweepstakes starts Feb. 8 and all it takes to participate is a Twitter account. Their Instagram will also be holding a one-day sweepstakes on Feb. 9. Participants must be 13 years or older to enter.

Pizza Guys

Fifty-percent off any large or extra large pizzas.

The deal is only available online and is valid from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9. with the offer code "50OFFPIZZA". The coupon code should be entered at checkout in the Coupon Code box.

Woodstock Pizza

$3 off any large or extra large combo pizza.

To get the deal use the code “PIZZADAY". The offer expires Feb. 10.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Chris Pratt's mom surprises him | 'The Lego Movie 2' Interview | Extra Butter

Awesome Surprise! Chris Pratt shared part of this interview on Instagram where his mom called in during an interview for 'The Lego Movie 2.' With the help of Mark S. Allen, Kathy weighs in on her two sons, Chris and Cully. Elizabeth Banks also says hi, and Chris talks about Rex Dangervest, his new character.