National Taco Day deals in California | Where to snag a taco for a steal

Free tacos will be a big theme for some restaurants on National Taco Day.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Crunchy taco connoisseurs and street taco aficionados will have plenty of deals to talk about for National Taco Day.

Grills are already flaring up at Del Taco, El Pollo Loco, Taco Bell, and Rubio's as they get ready for Oct. 4.

For the most part, the eateries will be offering some kind of freebie deal for the big day. Whether you live Sacramento, Stockton, or Modesto, you'll likely have one of these places near you.

Here's where to cash in on the best deals for National Taco Day.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is launching a new curbside pickup service and anyone who places a curbside order through their app on National Taco Day will get two free Tacos al Carbons on their next visit

You can get one to two redemptions per restaurant over the course of two weeks. The free taco coupon will be good from Oct. 5 to Oct. 18 and is redeemable online, in-restaurant, or at the drive thru.

Del Taco

Del Taco's freebies won't be limited to National Taco Day.

Guests can get a free Del Taco at any location with a purchase. The deal goes from Oct. 3 through Oct. 4. To get the deal, you'll need to download the Del Taco app to redeem the free taco coupon.

Del Taco will be celebrating tacos all month long as well. Every Saturday you'll be able to cash in on a different free taco. For more information, click HERE.

Rubio's

Every taco on the menu will be up for grabs at Rubio's because the restaurant will be offering any taco on their menu for free with any purchase.

To get the deal, use code "MKTG965" or bring in the National Taco Day coupon to any Rubio's location when placing an order online at Rubios.com or on the Rubio's app.

The deal is valid on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5.

Taco Bell

Reigning in the spirit of giving a little early this year, Taco Bell is introducing their "Taco Gifter." It's a service that does exactly what the name implies, gift a taco to someone else.

The "Taco Gifter" translates to a $2 eGift Card that can be redeemed at Taco Bell through a website or app order with in-store/drive-thru pickup. There'll be a $0.35 transaction fee.

For more information, click HERE.