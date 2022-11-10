Here's how to make healthy pumpkin spice muffins for fall | Meg Unprocessed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — These Pumpkin Chia Muffins are full of plant protein, fiber and they're refined sugar free! It's a healthier muffin that will fill you up and it's still packed with flavor!
2 cups Flour (I used unbleached all purpose, but whole wheat or spelt work too)
1 tsp Baking Soda
1 tsp Baking Powder
2 tsp Pumpkin Spice Mix
3 tbsp Chia Seeds
½ cup Pumpkin Puree
½ cup Water
½ cup Dairy-Free Milk
5 tbsp Maple Syrup
3 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350° F In a small/medium bowl, first mix the chia seeds with milk, water, maple syrup, pumpkin and ACV together. In a larger bowl, add all the dry ingredients and mix together. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients bowl and mix all together.
Add the mixture to a greased muffin tin. If you want them on the bigger side, fill all the way to the top. For smaller muffins add less batter to each. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Allow to cool before serving.
Watch more from ABC10: Here's a few ways to absorb more nutrients from food | Meg Unprocessed