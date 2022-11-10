Here's how to make healthy pumpkin spice muffins for fall | Meg Unprocessed

These Pumpkin Chia Muffins are full of plant protein, fiber and refined sugar free.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — These Pumpkin Chia Muffins are full of plant protein, fiber and they're refined sugar free! It's a healthier muffin that will fill you up and it's still packed with flavor!

2 cups Flour (I used unbleached all purpose, but whole wheat or spelt work too)

1 tsp Baking Soda

1 tsp Baking Powder

2 tsp Pumpkin Spice Mix

3 tbsp Chia Seeds

½ cup Pumpkin Puree

½ cup Water

½ cup Dairy-Free Milk

5 tbsp Maple Syrup

3 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F In a small/medium bowl, first mix the chia seeds with milk, water, maple syrup, pumpkin and ACV together. In a larger bowl, add all the dry ingredients and mix together. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients bowl and mix all together.

Add the mixture to a greased muffin tin. If you want them on the bigger side, fill all the way to the top. For smaller muffins add less batter to each. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Allow to cool before serving.

