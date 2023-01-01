x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Try this Lemon Raspberry Cider Spritz mocktail for your New Year's celebration | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

This mocktail only has four ingredients and it can be made straight in the glass.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ring in the New Year in a healthier way with this Lemon Raspberry Cider Spritz recipe. This mocktail only has four ingredients and it can be made straight in the glass.

Ingredients

½ Lemon (just the juice)

4-6 small Frozen Raspberries

soda water

sparkling cider

Instructions

In a champagne glass add the juice of half a small lemon. Then drop in the frozen raspberries. Fill half the glass with soda water and then fill the rest with sparkling cider. Enjoy!

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: A few foods to try that are high in plant protein | Meg Unprocessed

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out