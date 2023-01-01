Try this Lemon Raspberry Cider Spritz mocktail for your New Year's celebration | Healthy Living with Megan Evans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ring in the New Year in a healthier way with this Lemon Raspberry Cider Spritz recipe. This mocktail only has four ingredients and it can be made straight in the glass.
Ingredients
½ Lemon (just the juice)
4-6 small Frozen Raspberries
soda water
sparkling cider
Instructions
In a champagne glass add the juice of half a small lemon. Then drop in the frozen raspberries. Fill half the glass with soda water and then fill the rest with sparkling cider. Enjoy!
