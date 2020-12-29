Recipe: Black-eyed Pea Quinoa Salad | Meg Unprocessed

Time to ring in the new year with a little southern tradition. Black-eyed peas bring good luck if you eat them on New Year's Day. After 2020, we could all use some!

There's an old tradition in the South that if you eat black-eyed peas on New Year's Day it will bring you good luck for the incoming year. After 2020, I think we could all use a whole bowl of black-eyed peas and some good luck for 2021!

Whether you're a fan of black-eyed peas or not, this quinoa salad is full of flavor and nutrients. Even if it doesn't bring you all the luck you need, it's packed with plant-protein, fiber and other vitamins and minerals that will make you feel good.

You can eat this salad as is, put it on top of a bed of leafy greens or even eat it with some chips as a dip.

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked quinoa (cook according to package)

1 (15 oz.) can black-eyed peas (drained and rinsed)

½ cup chopped onions

½ cup chopped red bell peppers

½ cup chopped cherry tomatoes

2 tbsp minced cilantro

2 tbsp minced Jalapeño

2 tbsp red wine vinegar (can also use apple cider vinegar as a substitute) Tip: If you don't have red wine vinegar, but you have red wine and regular vinegar, put in 1 tbsp of each and it works the same

1-2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ tsp cumin

¼-½ tsp salt to taste

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients to a large bowl

Toss together

Taste to see if you need to adjust the seasonings or dressing

Serve as is or on top of a bed of leafy greens. It also works as a dip for chips!

