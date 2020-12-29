Recipe: Black-eyed Pea Quinoa Salad | Meg Unprocessed

There's an old tradition in the South that if you eat black-eyed peas on New Year's Day it will bring you good luck for the incoming year. After 2020, I think we could all use a whole bowl of black-eyed peas and some good luck for 2021!
Whether you're a fan of black-eyed peas or not, this quinoa salad is full of flavor and nutrients. Even if it doesn't bring you all the luck you need, it's packed with plant-protein, fiber and other vitamins and minerals that will make you feel good.
You can eat this salad as is, put it on top of a bed of leafy greens or even eat it with some chips as a dip.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup cooked quinoa (cook according to package)
- 1 (15 oz.) can black-eyed peas (drained and rinsed)
- ½ cup chopped onions
- ½ cup chopped red bell peppers
- ½ cup chopped cherry tomatoes
- 2 tbsp minced cilantro
- 2 tbsp minced Jalapeño
- 2 tbsp red wine vinegar (can also use apple cider vinegar as a substitute)
- Tip: If you don't have red wine vinegar, but you have red wine and regular vinegar, put in 1 tbsp of each and it works the same
- 1-2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ tsp cumin
- ¼-½ tsp salt to taste
Instructions:
- Add all the ingredients to a large bowl
- Toss together
- Taste to see if you need to adjust the seasonings or dressing
Serve as is or on top of a bed of leafy greens. It also works as a dip for chips!
