Recipe: How to make your own salad dressing | Meg Unprocessed

Sometimes people want to eat salad to be healthy, but the dressing can make it unhealthy. The best way to make sure you have a good dressing: make it yourself!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you eat a salad you're probably thinking that you're eating healthy, but could the dressing be canceling out the healthiness? If it's a mainstream store-bought brand, the answer is most likely yes.

Store-bought dressings tend to be high in sugar, saturated fat and sodium. Most of them include a lengthy list of additives and preservatives as well. That is why it's so important to read the ingredients on the bottle before you buy it.

If you have a plant-based diet, it's also important to read those ingredient lists because dressings are known to have eggs and milk powders.

Thankfully, there are some brands making dressings that are better for us. Here's some of the ones I like:

Fody's Vegan Caesar

Braggs Organic Vinaigrette

Whole Foods Organic Herbes de Provence Vinaigrette

Primal Kitchen Vegan Ranch

If you are trying to be healthier, salad dressing tends to be better for you when you make it at home. It's actually very simple to make your own dressing, especially vinaigrettes. Those are usually just a combination of oil and vinegar.

I suggest using extra virgin olive oil and for vinegars, balsamic and white or red wine are most commonly used. Add in some herbs and spices and you've got a vinaigrette dressing.

If you're trying to stay dairy-free but like a creamy dressing then try a cashew-based dressing.

This Creamy Balsamic Dijon Dressing is one of my favorites and made with just a few ingredients.

Ingredients:

1 cup water

2/3 cup raw cashews (soaked)

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove

1/4-1/2 tsp salt

Instructions:

Soak cashews in a bowl of water for at least two hours

Once they're soaked, drain the cashews

Add all the ingredients to a high-speed blender

Blend until smooth and creamy

Taste the dressing to see if you want to adjust any of the seasonings

This homemade dressing can store in the refrigerator for up to six days.