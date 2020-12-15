Recipes: Hot chocolate and eggnog, but healthier | Meg Unprocessed

Can't go wrong with holiday staples like hot chocolate and eggnog. And there's no reason to feel bad about them with these healthier versions.

Hot Chocolate and Eggnog are two staple holiday drinks, but they're not necessarily the healthiest thing to drink. So of course I came up with healthier versions made with better ingredients to share with you!

First up: hot chocolate. This hot chocolate only requires three ingredients and it's naturally sweetened! It contains antioxidants from the cacao, which is chocolate in it's purest form, that helps reduce stress levels. Most store-bought hot chocolates have additives, artificial flavorings and refined sugars, so this is definitely a better choice.

Ingredients:

3 cups cashew milk (or other plant-based milk like almond or oat milk)

2 Tbsp cacao powder

7-8 dates (more if you want it even sweeter!)

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients in a mixer or blender and set to a high speed. Blend together until smooth.

Taste it before serving. If you want it sweeter, add more dates. If you want more chocolate, add more cacao.

Pour liquid in a small pot. Heat on the stove over medium heat until it's warmed to your liking. Make sure to stir occasionally while heating.

Serve hot and enjoy!

Next up: eggnog. Traditional eggnog has about 400 calories per cup. This healthier version is made dairy-free and only 90-100 calories per cup (without the liquor). The ingredients are so much better for you, plus there's no raw egg.

Ingredients:

3 cups water

1/3 cup raw cashew butter*

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp cloves

8 dates (pitted)

*You can sub the cashew butter for ½ cup raw cashews. Just make sure to soak the cashews in water at least two hours beforehand.

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients to a high speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy.

Be sure to taste it before you pour in case you'd like to adjust any of the seasonings.

Serve it up and take a sip!

