CALIFORNIA, USA — If you are looking for a more affordable date night, or a fun meal with friends this is your month in California.

The state is celebrating California restaurant month and that means lots of food and specials throughout January. Many cities and counties are hosting restaurant weeks, where local restaurants offer exclusive deals, special events, menus, and pre-fixe dinners. For example, in Sacramento, 32 participating restaurants will offer special 3-course dining experiences for $40.

You can find a restaurant week where you live, or wherever you may travel, below (click on links to learn more about each event):

Northern California & Central Valley

Butte County Restaurant Week: January 17-26

El Dorado County: Fork in the Road: January 2020

Elk Grove Restaurant Week: January 20–26

Mendocino: Crab Feast: January 24-February 2

Placer Citrus Restaurant Week: January 3–12

Rancho Cordova Restaurant Week: January 24-31

Sacramento: Dine Downtown Sacramento: January 10–20

Stockton Restaurant Week: January 17–26

Tuolumne County Restaurant Week: January 19-25

Vacaville Restaurant Week: January 17–26

Yosemite-Madera County Restaurant Month: January 2020

San Francisco Bay Area & Wine Country

Alameda Restaurant Week: January 16–26

Berkeley Restaurant Week: January 21–31

Calistoga Restaurant Week: January 26–February 1

Concord Comfort Food Restaurant Week: January 18-27

Cupertino Restaurant Week: January 29–February 4

Napa Valley Restaurant Week: January 26–February 1

Oakland Restaurant Week: January 9–20

San Francisco Restaurant Week: January 22–31

Sonoma Valley Delicious: January 2020

Central Coast

Carmel-by-the-Sea Culinary Week: January 19–26

Monterey Bay: Get Hooked: January 20-27

