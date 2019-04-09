SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is now home to the first Round Table Pizza to open with a new style. The store at 398 Florin Road is the first of the 440-restaurant system to undergo a full renovation and fit the company's new "Pizza Royalty" brand.

"Round Table's new store design draws inspiration from the past while offering new amenities that include a beer wall, signature round booths, game room and party room – all designed to make a visit to Round Table an occasion worth celebrating," the company said in a release announcing the changes.

Founded by Bill Larson in the 1950s, Round Table Pizza has been crafting pizzas for more than 60 years.

"We are proud of the prototype store we've created in Sacramento; we know our guests will enjoy a dining experience that matches the high quality of our products, making every visit feel like a royal celebration," said Jenn Johnston, Chief Brand Officer and President of Franchise Operations for Global Franchises Group.

Sacramento is now home to the first Round Table Pizza® to re-open with the new "Pizza Royalty" brand. The shop is located at 398 Florin Road.

The next time you're there, look closely at the new logo! The silhouette of a knight’s helmet is there between the “D” and “T.” That knight when taken alone, also makes the “R” and the “T” (in Round Table), which will be used as a seal and icon found on packaging, uniforms, menus and more, the company said.

Though the brand revealed several elements of the new look earlier this year, the Sacramento spot is the first full rebranded store in the Country.

The next two stores set to re-open after renovation will be in Oakdale, Calif., and Pittsburg, Calif.

