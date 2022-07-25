Save money by making bread at home with this easy 4-ingredient recipe

Megan Evans shows step-by-step how to save money by making her easy recipe for rustic bread at home with just 4 ingredients.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With food prices on the rise, making your own bread can definitely save you money. Most sandwich loaf breads cost around $4. An artisan loaf currently ranges from $6-$8, but this loaf will cost around $1.50 to make!

I promise it is the easiest bread recipe, no special equipment or kneading is required to make this rustic bread. All you need is four simple ingredients: all-purpose flour, active dry yeast, salt and water. You'll save money and impress your guests!

Ingredients

3 cups All-Purpose Flour (unbleached)

2 tsp Salt

½ tsp Active Dry Yeast

1½ cups Water

Instructions

Mix the flour, salt and yeast together in a large bowl. Then add the water and slowly mix until everything is combined, forming the dough. Cover the bowl and let it sit for at least 12 hours or overnight.

Once the dough is ready, preheat the oven to 450 F degrees. While the oven is heating, place your Dutch Oven (or you can use a large pot with a lid, I used a 5.5 qt sauce pot) in the oven to allow it to preheat too.

Flour your hands as well as the counter or a piece of parchment paper to place the dough on. Remove dough from the bowl and form it into a ball. No kneading required! I like to fold it four ways then flip it over to make the ball.

Put the dough ball into your Dutch Oven or large pot and bake for 30 minutes with the lid on. Then bake for another 10 minutes with the lid off.

The bread should turn a nice golden brown. Remove the pot from the oven and allow bread to cool on a cooling rack or other surface. Cut and enjoy!

