2 Sacramento area restaurants receive Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand status

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two Sacramento area restaurants have received a special Michelin designation.

The two restaurants in the Sacramento region are Yue Huang, 3860 Truxel Road, in Sacramento, and Nixtaco, 1805 Cirby Way #12, in Roseville. In total, 45 restaurants in California received the designation.

Michelin representatives will recognize the restaurants with a star selection on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

What is the Bib Gourmand award? According to Michelin's website, the designation rewards "good quality, good value restaurants."

"Bib Gourmand restaurants offer a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included)," A press release announcing the news said.

When describing Yue Huang, Michelin's press release focuses on the restaurant's dim sum menu.

"The dim sum selection features the standard array of steamed, baked and fried delights; however, diners are bound to also run across a range of more interesting items," Michelin's press release says.

And if you want to visit Nixtaco, the Roseville taqueria offers "a sweet little spot that packs big flavor punch."

