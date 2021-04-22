Sacramento Beer Week kicks off April 23 with signature IPA

Brewers across the Sacramento region will be making a similar IPA with their own twist called the Rise Together IPA.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Area Brewers Guild is continuing its tradition of organizing the Sacramento Beer Week, which starts on April 23 and runs until May 2.

A multitude of breweries will host virtual and socially-distanced events to celebrate craft beers for beer week across the Sacramento region.

This year select breweries across Sacramento, Yolo, and Placer counties, and one in Solano County, will be releasing the Rising Together IPA, which will feature each brewery's twist on the same IPA recipe. The beers will be released on the starting day.

The 10-day celebration will highlight the region’s craft beer scene through educational and just-for-fun events across the region. According to the Sacramento Area Brewers Guild, all events will be following their respective counties' COVID-19 tier guidelines.

The President of the Sacramento Area Brewers Guild, Andrew Mohsezdegan, said this year supporting the hard work of brewers in the region is especially needed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Supporting our local craft breweries and retailers is more important this year than ever,” Mohsenzadegan said.

The Sacramento Area Brewers Guild will be selling commemorative glasses and T-shirts on the Sacramento Beer Week website. The Sacramento Area Brewers Guild is a non-profit organization with the sole aim is to support craft brewers in the Sacramento area.

The Sacramento Beer Week had seven participating breweries in its inaugural year, 2009, and now, there are nearly 80 participating breweries.

Check out the Sacramento Beer Week Website for more information about events.