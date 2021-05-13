Sacramento Farm-to-Fork Festival to return September 2021

Visit Sacramento said it will also bring back its 2-day concert along with the celebration of local food and drinks.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Visit Sacramento announced it plans to bring back Farm-to-Fork Festival this fall after canceling it in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Potentially thousands of people could attend the food-forward event that runs from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 featuring the Sacramento region's wine, food and other local goods on Capitol Mall.

“Farm-to-Fork has become much more than an event in Sacramento,” Visit Sacramento President and CEO Mike Testa said. “Over the last eight years, our events have become this beloved time that everyone gets together to celebrate this region.

Visit Sacramento started the Farm-to-Fork Festival in 2013 after the region was declared America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital.

Each event's specific details and ticket information will be released later this summer following the state's public health guidelines. For the first time, Visit Sacramento will host the Tower Bridge Dinner and the Farm-to-Fork Festival on separate weekends. The events for the farm-to-fork celebration includes:

At the Legends of Wine event on Sept. 9, people can taste wines from the Sacramento region outside the California State Capitol.

The Tower Bridge Dinner on Sept. 12 will bring together a team of local chefs and regional farmers who will create a unique menu for a select few people to try.

The Farm-to-Fork Festival on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 brings a large swath of people together at an outdoor festival showcasing the food and beverages of the Sacramento region along with a two-day concert series. This event is free to all attendees.

Visit Sacramento said it would be updating its Farm-to-Fork Festival website with more information about tickets, COVID-19 guidelines and concert line up throughout the next four months leading up to the event.

More than 155,000 people attended the 2019 Farm-to-Fork Festival, and more than 1,000 people registered tried to purchase tickets to the 2019 Tower Bridge Dinner.

"We are thrilled to bring that joy and celebration back in a time when it may mean more than ever before,” Testa said.