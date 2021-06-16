Sacramento, Stockton Girl Scouts sold all of their cookies this year

Across the U.S. there is a surplus of 15 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies, but not for the Girl Scouts in Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — This year, 15 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies went unsold across the country, but the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California said this wasn't the case for the girls here in our area.

At the end of the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season, Girl Scouts in the Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto areas sold all of their cookies without any excess.

"This was due to proper management by council staff who closely monitored trends in customer ordering and made real-time assessments when considering additional orders to finish out the season," Girls Scouts Heart of Central California spokesperson Sara Hanson said.

Hansen added that the Heart of Central California council supported other councils who had an excess of cookies by purchasing their unsold cookies and donating them to military bases, first responders, senior living centers, and other community partners fulfilling their Cookie Share program.

The Girl Scouts normally sell around 200 million boxes of cookies per year, or around $800 million worth, nationally. The cookie season for Girl Scouts in the greater Sacramento region runs from January to March, and the girls and their troop leaders organize the sales.

Troops usually sell cookies in-person to neighbors and family friends or at grocery stores, but many girls turned to sell cookies online this year.

Girl Scout Claire Simon told ABC10 that she felt safe with the new measures in place during the coronavirus pandemic when she wrapped up their fall candy and magazine sales. The fall product sales served as a preview of what girls could expect with the cookie season of 2021.

