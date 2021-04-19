Sacramento among trial cities for new crispy chicken breakfast sandwich for Mcdonald's

Described as a very exclusive market rollout, the new breakfast sandwich is available in certain California cities and in Columbus, Ohio.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is part of an exclusive market rollout for a new breakfast sandwich from McDonald's.

The trial highlights a new sandwich from the fast-food giant, a crispy chicken fillet topped with bacon and honey sauce and served on a buttery biscuit or toasted McMuffin.

Generally speaking, McDonald's customers in Sacramento will be among the first in the country to try the new breakfast sandwich.

A spokesperson for McDonald's said the sandwich is available for a limited time and is available in locations from Bakersfield/Fresno up to Reno/Tahoe. The only other area to be part of the trial is Columbus, Ohio.

