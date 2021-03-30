Smoothies vs juices | Meg Unprocessed

Smoothies or juices? What's the difference between them? Which one is better for you?

Smoothies and juices are both great ways to "eat the rainbow" as I like to say. Eating a variety of colors provides us with different antioxidants that promote good health and reduces the risk of a lot of different illnesses.

Juicing is when you extract the juice from the fruit or vegetable, removing the fiber. The juice is full of vitamins and minerals. The body can easily absorb them and it gives the digestive system a rest. But it does remove the fiber, which plays a big role in our overall health.

With smoothies, you keep all the fiber and all the other nutrients. Fiber is very important to our health. If I had to pick one or the other, I always recommend going with smoothies because of the fiber. We need all the nutrition from the whole food.

I, personally, do both of them. Juices are a great way to get a boost of energy and stay hydrated, but I don't recommend using them to replace a meal. Smoothies can be used as a meal replacement as you can pack in more nutrients. They are also more filling than juices.

Smoothies are able to be more than just fruits and vegetables as well. Things like flaxseeds, hemp seeds or superfood powders can be added and these are a great way to get in more of a variety of nutrients.

I have recipes for both on my website, but you can also have fun experimenting in the kitchen. Don't forget to taste it before you pour it so you can adjust the ingredients if you don't like the flavor.