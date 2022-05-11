The new drink features Starbucks Cold Brew that is topped with a light, sweet and silky chocolate cream cold foam, and is sweetened with vanilla syrup.

SEATTLE — Starbucks is hoping to kickstart the summer feels with its latest drink.

Now available year-round, the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew features Starbucks Cold Brew that is topped with a light, sweet and silky chocolate cream cold foam, and is sweetened with vanilla syrup.

"When creating this beverage, we wanted to bring our customers a drink that would transport them back to their favorite summer memories with each sip," said Rosalyn Batingan, of the beverage development team for Starbucks, in a news release. "The classic combination of coffee and notes of chocolate, along with the malt flavor in the chocolate cream cold foam, are reminiscent of a chocolate malted milkshake or that last bit of melted chocolate ice cream on a warm summer day to recreate the sweet, creamy flavor of summers past."

Meet your new summer crush. 🍫 The all new Chocolate Cream Cold Brew. 🤎 (US & Canada) pic.twitter.com/zki3b8V9Pr — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 10, 2022

Starbucks added cold brew coffee to its menu in 2015, which is made from a custom blend of Latin American and African beans. The coffee is handcrafted in small batches daily and slow-steeped in cool water for 20 hours.

Other new and returning additions include:

Lime-Frosted Coconut Bar

Unicorn Cake Pop

Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap

