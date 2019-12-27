SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For those of you who wore their wallets into fatigue during the holidays, Starbucks has you covered until the end of the year with a free espresso.

The national coffee chain is giving out a free tall espresso each day in select locations from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Here are the locations that are giving out free drinks until next year.

Sacramento

28th And N

2701 N Street

Sacramento, CA 95816

Arden Plaza

4301 Arden Way

Sacramento, CA 95864

Madison & Fair Oaks (Fair Oaks)

8090 Madison Avenue

Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Twin Cities & Hwy 99

12821 E. Stockton Blvd.

Galt, CA 95632

Placer

Horseshoe Bar & I-80

6099 Horseshoe Bar Road

Loomis, CA 95650

San Joaquin County

11th & Fargo

2597 N. 11th Ave

Hanford, CA 93230

Solano

I-80 & Pitt School

1450 Ary Ln Ste F

Dixon, CA 95620

Stanislaus County

Johnson & Canal

2012 E Canal Dr

Turlock, CA 95380

Starbucks said it would be adding more locations each day until the promotion ends. For more stores where Starbucks is hosting their pop up parties, click HERE.

