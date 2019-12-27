SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For those of you who wore their wallets into fatigue during the holidays, Starbucks has you covered until the end of the year with a free espresso.
The national coffee chain is giving out a free tall espresso each day in select locations from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Here are the locations that are giving out free drinks until next year.
Sacramento
28th And N
2701 N Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
Arden Plaza
4301 Arden Way
Sacramento, CA 95864
Madison & Fair Oaks (Fair Oaks)
8090 Madison Avenue
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Twin Cities & Hwy 99
12821 E. Stockton Blvd.
Galt, CA 95632
Placer
Horseshoe Bar & I-80
6099 Horseshoe Bar Road
Loomis, CA 95650
San Joaquin County
11th & Fargo
2597 N. 11th Ave
Hanford, CA 93230
Solano
I-80 & Pitt School
1450 Ary Ln Ste F
Dixon, CA 95620
Stanislaus County
Johnson & Canal
2012 E Canal Dr
Turlock, CA 95380
Starbucks said it would be adding more locations each day until the promotion ends. For more stores where Starbucks is hosting their pop up parties, click HERE.
