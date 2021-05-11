Starbucks launches summer menu items

The Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino is the headliner of the latest menu additions.

INDIANAPOLIS — Starbucks launched its summer menu lineup Tuesday, and some of the items sound less like a stop at a café and more like a walk through a fair midway.

The latest menu additions include cold coffees, blended frozen drinks, fruity refreshers and colorful desserts.

The item headlining the new launch is the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino. It features layers of strawberry puree and whipped cream swirled with funnel cake-flavored Frappuccino, and topped with crunchy powdered sugar funnel cake pieces.

It will only be available for a limited time while supplies last. Year-round favorites Caramel Ribbon Crunch and Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino will also stick around for the summer.

Say hello to the new Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino® Drink. Your summer just got summer-er. 🌤️🎢 (US + Canada) pic.twitter.com/YMiYPUbtzq — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 11, 2021

The Unicorn Cake Pop is also making a comeback for the summer. The sweet treat has creamy vanilla-flavored cake with confetti sprinkles shaped into a unicorn, dipped in white chocolate icing, and finished with a magical design. Like the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino, it's only available for a limited time.

Starbucks will also have its lineup of colorful refresher drinks on hand all summer, including the Dragon Drink, Pink Drink, Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers® beverage, and Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® beverage.