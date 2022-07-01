Taco Bell starts subscription service: 30 days of tacos for $10

Digital subscriptions are no longer just for streaming online content. The fast food chain's latest marketing campaign sees it venturing further into the app world.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taco Bell is offering 30 tacos over 30 days for $10 to customers exclusively on its mobile app.

The launch of its "Taco Lover's Pass" is a show of the company's commitment toward digital innovation, chief digital officer Zipporah Allen said in a press release, allowing customers to accumulate digital points. Taco Bell first launched its mobile app in 2014.

Customers can access the pass and digital points by downloading the Taco Bell app on their phone's app store, and begin ordering. Any one of seven tacos are up for grabs throughout the 30 days — the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

“For the love of tacos” has taken on a whole new meaning. Grab the Taco Lover’s Pass to get a taco a day for 30 days. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) January 6, 2022

Nationwide launch of the Taco Lover's Pass followed a small test run in September, where 20% of Tuscan, Ari., customers singing up for the pass were new to the app, according to Taco Bell.