How do you make your ideal mimosa? | Tropicana releases Spritz Bottle for a perfect mimosa

CHICAGO — Most people would agree that an ideal mimosa doesn't need a lot of orange juice.
The "perfect mimosa" has been a trending joke on TikTok with users showing how they make their ideal mimosa without adding too much orange juice.
Some creators have posted their mimosa-making tutorials, showing themselves lightly pouring a drop of orange juice into their champagne to achieve the "perfect" ratio.
Well, Tropicana is releasing its Mimosa Maker which includes a 12-ounce bottle of Tropicana orange juice attached to a spray bottle.
The spray bottle comes with three settings -- whisper, spritz, and shower -- to satisfy every mimosa lover. The kit also includes a bottle of Tropicana Pure Premium Original orange juice, two champagne flutes, and two Tropicana red and white striped straws.