Wendy's is giving away free chicken nuggets

Nothing brings people together better than chicken nuggets.

DUBLIN, Ohio — A single tweet from Wendy's has morphed into the fast-food chain's first 'GroupNug,' spreading love and free food nationwide.

This Friday, April 24, Wendy's is giving away chicken nuggets to every car that pulls up to a drive-thru.

The idea started when Wendy's Twitter feed, which is known for its wisecracking humor, decided to trade its "usual roasting for a little toasting."

On Monday, Wendy's invited people to give shout-outs to the people in their lives who needed some extra love. It received more than 1,000 responses.

A day after that tweet went out, Wendy's announced its one-day 'GroupNug' offer. Everyone that goes through the drive-thru can get a four-piece order of crispy or spicy chicken nuggets, no purchase necessary. The restaurant chain's leaders say it's all about celebrating those who go above and beyond in supporting their communities.

"These actions shine a light on so many individuals both in Wendy's and across the nation doing good for others," Carl Loredo, Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. "We want to show our appreciation with our GroupNug offer for the entire country."

