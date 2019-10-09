DUBLIN, Ohio — Calling all Wendy’s fans.

The fast food chain is jumping into the breakfast business by serving up a new morning menu nationwide next year.

The breakfast menu’s signature items will include the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

"Launching breakfast in our U.S. restaurants nationwide provides incredible growth opportunities," said Todd Penegor, President and CEO of The Wendy's Company. "We are well-positioned to pursue it. We believe we have the right team and structure in place, and we put Wendy's fan favorites on our breakfast menu to set us apart from the competition."

Wendy’s currently serves breakfast in more than 300 of its locations across the country. This new effort will expand the breakfast menu to every restaurant in their chain.

As a result, the company said they will hire approximately 20,000 new employees. You can apply HERE.

The exact date of their national breakfast launch has not been announced.

