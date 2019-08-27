SACRAMENTO, California — While temperatures in California are still hovering around 90 degrees as we head into September, unofficially, because of Starbucks, fall has already begun.

Starbucks announced the start of fall as Tuesday, Aug. 27, the day the coffee-chain started selling Pumpkin Spice Lattes and other pumpkin-spiced products.

This comes five days before the meteorological start of fall and nearly four weeks before the astronomical start of fall.

Don't fret. You can pick as many apples as you want, the leaves will change and the weather will cool down eventually, regardless of which date fall officially begins.

Starbucks-ical fall starts Aug. 27

According to Starbucks and lovers of all things pumpkin, fall begins whenever Starbucks decides to bless its customers with pumpkin-flavored coffee and baked goods. A press release from Starbucks stated the company extends fall by releasing the season's products sooner because it loves the season so much.

"Trade in your life jacket for a fleece vest and your baseball cap for a beanie, because it’s time to unapologetically embrace our favorite season," Starbucks said in the release.

Metrological fall starts Sept. 1

Meteorologists and climatologists dub the beginning of September to be the start of fall.

ABC10's Meteorologist Carley Gomez said starting fall at the beginning of the month is preferred because it makes it easier to keep data for weather topics for future forecasts.

"It's harder to keep data and statistical facts with the days always changing," Gomez said. "With full months, you get better climatological data."

The three month seasons are broken up based on the annual temperature cycle and the calendar we use, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Fall runs from September to the end of November as set out by meteorological observation.

Astronomical fall starts Sept. 23

The autumnal equinox has long been accepted as the official start of fall. The start date of this version of the fall season varies since it is based on the rotation of the earth around the sun, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the daylight hours and the night time hours are nearly equal on the autumnal equinox which marks the astrological start of fall.

