CALIFORNIA, USA — If you are a wine aficionado, you probably already know what a wine cave is and may have been in one already.

But if you aren't and were watching the final debate of 2019, you may be wondering what a wine cave is after Sen. Elizabeth Warren called out Mayor Pete Buttigieg for having a fundraiser in a Napa wine cave featuring expensive bottles of wine and a chandelier.

Ryan Taylor, winemaker at Mt. Vernon Winery in Auburn, said wine caves are a green way of storing wine because it prevents the wine from spoiling.

"It automatically stores at that right temperature," he said.

Lynda Taylor, Mt. Vernon Winery's owner and Ryan's mother, said the wine cave on their property was dug out of the mountain. They then replaced the dirt in a way that left space for them to store a large number of barrels.

Lynda said aside from having their cave for storing wine, they also host cave dinners for wine club members and rent out the space for private events. Other wineries can have tastings and tours in their caves that teach visitors about the wines and winemaking process.

While hosting a private event can cost around $1,000 to just book the cave, having a tasting or tour in a cave can cost as low as $7 and up to $40 per person depending on the winery.

People in the Sacramento Valley don't have to go too far to enjoy good wine in a cave. Just head over to one of the wine caves in Placer, El Dorado or Amador County.

