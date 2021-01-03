ESTERO, Fla. — A Florida man moving to a new state is off to a pretty lucky start.
Ernesto Sorzano used the numbers he got on a fortune cookie to play on a Powerball ticket, according to CNN. Sorzano had recently picked up his favorite order of shrimp and fried rice when he got the fortune cookie with the lucky numbers on it, CNN said.
Those lucky numbers ended up winning him $500,000. According to lottery officials, the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
Sorzano is moving from Estero to Huntersville, North Carolina, where he bought the winning ticket, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.
Sorzano told CNN he plans on using the money he won to buy a home in Huntersville.
- Coronavirus in Florida: 1 year after the first cases
- Tampa Bay couple remembers journey home 1 year after being trapped on a cruise ship due to COVID-19
- Expert addresses 3 of the most frequently asked questions about J&J's COVID vaccine
- Third stimulus check: Potential timeline for $1,400 payments
- Trump teases White House bid, all but explicitly announcing 2024 run
- World War II veteran in Sarasota honored with birthday parade
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter