Everyone seems to be stressed about the coronavirus pandemic. With stress comes shorter fuses and panic buying as you've seen. One way to get along better and decrease tension is to be more understanding. Try to understand the other person's point of view. When someone feels acknowledged then they're more likely to calm down and relax. They'll feel like you get it and might be more willing to see the situation from your perspective as well. You don't have to agree with their position in order to be understanding. You just have to accept that it's how they feel.

