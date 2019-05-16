SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

It’s time for a big step in the adulting process: Getting your first credit card. Yep, it’s time to get off your parents’ credit account and make your own.

You might be asking, "Why do I need a credit card?" Well, 15 percent of your credit score comes from your credit history, so you’ll want to start building that up now. Here’s how you know you’re ready for a credit card.

First, you should be bringing home a regular income. For credit cards, you should make sure you can pay back the money you owe at the end of the month. If you have an income, and you budget correctly, you’ll be able to pay it back on time each month.

Second, make sure you have good money management. This means you’re good about paying bills on time, paying people back, you don’t overdraw your checking account, you don’t have to keep asking family members for money.

Third, make sure you know how credit cards work. As in, you know that you’re taking out short-term loans every time you use them and have to pay them off at the end of the month (plus interest).

If you can say that you can do all those things, you’re ready to adult and get that first credit card.

